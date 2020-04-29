Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home in North Phoenix. Split master, large livingroom. New windows and AC in the last 2 years! Cul de sac lot, 2 car carport. Washer/ dryer and refrigerator are included in this lease price.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4342 E LIBBY Street have any available units?
4342 E LIBBY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4342 E LIBBY Street have?
Some of 4342 E LIBBY Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4342 E LIBBY Street currently offering any rent specials?
4342 E LIBBY Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.