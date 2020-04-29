All apartments in Phoenix
4342 E LIBBY Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4342 E LIBBY Street

4342 East Libby Street · No Longer Available
Location

4342 East Libby Street, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
fireplace
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home in North Phoenix. Split master, large livingroom. New windows and AC in the last 2 years! Cul de sac lot, 2 car carport. Washer/ dryer and refrigerator are included in this lease price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4342 E LIBBY Street have any available units?
4342 E LIBBY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4342 E LIBBY Street have?
Some of 4342 E LIBBY Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4342 E LIBBY Street currently offering any rent specials?
4342 E LIBBY Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4342 E LIBBY Street pet-friendly?
No, 4342 E LIBBY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4342 E LIBBY Street offer parking?
Yes, 4342 E LIBBY Street does offer parking.
Does 4342 E LIBBY Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4342 E LIBBY Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4342 E LIBBY Street have a pool?
No, 4342 E LIBBY Street does not have a pool.
Does 4342 E LIBBY Street have accessible units?
No, 4342 E LIBBY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4342 E LIBBY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4342 E LIBBY Street has units with dishwashers.
