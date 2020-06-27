All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
4339 E LONE CACTUS Drive
Last updated August 14 2019 at 2:34 PM

4339 E LONE CACTUS Drive

4339 East Lone Cactus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4339 East Lone Cactus Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully appointed house in Desert Ridge. Granite slab countertops with stainless undermount sink. White painted cabinets. Tile in all walkways and wet areas. Beautiful floorplan with vaulted ceilings and private back yard. Fantastic Desert Ridge location with nearby mall and freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4339 E LONE CACTUS Drive have any available units?
4339 E LONE CACTUS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4339 E LONE CACTUS Drive have?
Some of 4339 E LONE CACTUS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4339 E LONE CACTUS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4339 E LONE CACTUS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4339 E LONE CACTUS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4339 E LONE CACTUS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4339 E LONE CACTUS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4339 E LONE CACTUS Drive offers parking.
Does 4339 E LONE CACTUS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4339 E LONE CACTUS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4339 E LONE CACTUS Drive have a pool?
No, 4339 E LONE CACTUS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4339 E LONE CACTUS Drive have accessible units?
No, 4339 E LONE CACTUS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4339 E LONE CACTUS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4339 E LONE CACTUS Drive has units with dishwashers.
