4339 E LONE CACTUS Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautifully appointed house in Desert Ridge. Granite slab countertops with stainless undermount sink. White painted cabinets. Tile in all walkways and wet areas. Beautiful floorplan with vaulted ceilings and private back yard. Fantastic Desert Ridge location with nearby mall and freeway access.