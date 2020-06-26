4335 W CARSON Road

Amenities

3 BIG bedrooms 2 FULL baths * Great room floor plan * Eat-in Kitchen features a dishwasher, pantry & B/I microwave * FULL hall bath * Master features a walk-in closet, garden tub, dual sinks * Back yard features a covered patio & B/I BBQ grill * Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer come with the rental!! Don't miss this one!!!Rent- $1395 plus 4% monthly tax/admin fee $40 application fee per adult $200 admin fee due at move in $1595 security deposit for qualified tenant $250 Pet Fee- Small dogs considered''Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed''