All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4335 W CARSON Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4335 W CARSON Road
Last updated June 21 2019 at 10:26 AM

4335 W CARSON Road

4335 West Carson Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4335 West Carson Road, Phoenix, AZ 85339

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 BIG bedrooms 2 FULL baths * Great room floor plan * Eat-in Kitchen features a dishwasher, pantry & B/I microwave * FULL hall bath * Master features a walk-in closet, garden tub, dual sinks * Back yard features a covered patio & B/I BBQ grill * Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer come with the rental!! Don't miss this one!!!Rent- $1395 plus 4% monthly tax/admin fee $40 application fee per adult $200 admin fee due at move in $1595 security deposit for qualified tenant $250 Pet Fee- Small dogs considered''Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed''

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4335 W CARSON Road have any available units?
4335 W CARSON Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4335 W CARSON Road have?
Some of 4335 W CARSON Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4335 W CARSON Road currently offering any rent specials?
4335 W CARSON Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4335 W CARSON Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4335 W CARSON Road is pet friendly.
Does 4335 W CARSON Road offer parking?
No, 4335 W CARSON Road does not offer parking.
Does 4335 W CARSON Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4335 W CARSON Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4335 W CARSON Road have a pool?
No, 4335 W CARSON Road does not have a pool.
Does 4335 W CARSON Road have accessible units?
No, 4335 W CARSON Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4335 W CARSON Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4335 W CARSON Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carolina
524 E Mariposa St
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Crystal Creek
10 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
The Edge Apartments
15202 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
The Bella
13616 N 43rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
The Townhomes at Biltmore
3501 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Sonoran Flats
17249 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Avalon Hills
3535 W Tierra Buena Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Bayside Apartments
20245 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College