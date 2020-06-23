All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
4331 N 26TH Street
Last updated May 2 2019 at 1:55 PM

4331 N 26TH Street

4331 North 26th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4331 North 26th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful updated apartment, ready for occupancy! MOVE IN SPECIAL includes prorated 1st month and 1/2 off monthly lease the following month. Check out this spacious 1 bedroom, ground floor unit with front sliding door entry/exit to a beautifully landscaped courtyard and pool area. Pool has recently been updated. Kitchen is equipped with refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher. Breakfast bar & adjoining dining area. Larger living room. Luxury vinyl planking, carpet in bedroom. Updated bath. Back door to smaller private patio. Small pet with owner permission. Each apartment has 1 covered parking space with additional uncovered parking. This community of only 12 units shares a well-kept laundry facility. Near great shopping & businesses. A MUST SEE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4331 N 26TH Street have any available units?
4331 N 26TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4331 N 26TH Street have?
Some of 4331 N 26TH Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4331 N 26TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
4331 N 26TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4331 N 26TH Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4331 N 26TH Street is pet friendly.
Does 4331 N 26TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 4331 N 26TH Street offers parking.
Does 4331 N 26TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4331 N 26TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4331 N 26TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 4331 N 26TH Street has a pool.
Does 4331 N 26TH Street have accessible units?
No, 4331 N 26TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4331 N 26TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4331 N 26TH Street has units with dishwashers.
