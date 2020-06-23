4331 N 26TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful updated apartment, ready for occupancy! MOVE IN SPECIAL includes prorated 1st month and 1/2 off monthly lease the following month. Check out this spacious 1 bedroom, ground floor unit with front sliding door entry/exit to a beautifully landscaped courtyard and pool area. Pool has recently been updated. Kitchen is equipped with refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher. Breakfast bar & adjoining dining area. Larger living room. Luxury vinyl planking, carpet in bedroom. Updated bath. Back door to smaller private patio. Small pet with owner permission. Each apartment has 1 covered parking space with additional uncovered parking. This community of only 12 units shares a well-kept laundry facility. Near great shopping & businesses. A MUST SEE!!!