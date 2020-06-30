All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 433 North 14th Street - 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
433 North 14th Street - 3
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM

433 North 14th Street - 3

433 North 14th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Garfield
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

433 North 14th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Garfield

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NO APPLICATION FEES - I'm more interested in finding the right tenant that making money on people applying for my apartment.

This unit is FULLY REMODELED. This studio townhouse is perfect for someone who prefers "nicer things" vs. "more things."

We are looking for long-term tenants for this ready-to-move-in home.

I'm the landlord, not a property management company. I tell you this because:

* I'm in search for the right person to live in our units, not just rent it to the first person that applies. I've learned the hard way, if I rent a place to the wrong person, it will change the dynamics of our entire community.

* You don't need the perfect credit score or the full down payment. If you are a hard-working person, I'll make it work for you.

* I love pets and do not charge pet rent.

* Each month, all units in all our properties are sprayed for bugs each month. There is no charge for this.

* You do not need to pay an application fee upfront. Let's talk, let me find out about your job and background, then if it's a fit, I'll run the background check.

* Past evictions are okay, with compensating factors.

* All the units are on lock-box, so easy to see and view. However, before anyone sees the units, we need to talk, so please call.

* If you don't have all the money for a security deposit, that's fine too. We can work something out.

* If you would like to submit an application, you can do so here: https://jp2rentals.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Thank you and I look forward to meeting you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 433 North 14th Street - 3 have any available units?
433 North 14th Street - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 433 North 14th Street - 3 have?
Some of 433 North 14th Street - 3's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 433 North 14th Street - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
433 North 14th Street - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 North 14th Street - 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 433 North 14th Street - 3 is pet friendly.
Does 433 North 14th Street - 3 offer parking?
No, 433 North 14th Street - 3 does not offer parking.
Does 433 North 14th Street - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 433 North 14th Street - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 North 14th Street - 3 have a pool?
No, 433 North 14th Street - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 433 North 14th Street - 3 have accessible units?
No, 433 North 14th Street - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 433 North 14th Street - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 433 North 14th Street - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Copper Palms Apartments
12810 North Cave Creek Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Villa de Cortez
3045 N 67th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Heritage at Deer Valley
3010 W Yorkshire Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Muse
1616 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Domus by Mark-Taylor
4445 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Palm Court
20401 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
West 35th
15615 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
The Vicinity
6131 N. 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College