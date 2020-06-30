433 North 14th Street - 3

Amenities

NO APPLICATION FEES - I'm more interested in finding the right tenant that making money on people applying for my apartment.



This unit is FULLY REMODELED. This studio townhouse is perfect for someone who prefers "nicer things" vs. "more things."



We are looking for long-term tenants for this ready-to-move-in home.



I'm the landlord, not a property management company. I tell you this because:



* I'm in search for the right person to live in our units, not just rent it to the first person that applies. I've learned the hard way, if I rent a place to the wrong person, it will change the dynamics of our entire community.



* You don't need the perfect credit score or the full down payment. If you are a hard-working person, I'll make it work for you.



* I love pets and do not charge pet rent.



* Each month, all units in all our properties are sprayed for bugs each month. There is no charge for this.



* You do not need to pay an application fee upfront. Let's talk, let me find out about your job and background, then if it's a fit, I'll run the background check.



* Past evictions are okay, with compensating factors.



* All the units are on lock-box, so easy to see and view. However, before anyone sees the units, we need to talk, so please call.



* If you don't have all the money for a security deposit, that's fine too. We can work something out.



* If you would like to submit an application, you can do so here: https://jp2rentals.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp



Thank you and I look forward to meeting you!