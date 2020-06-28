Rent Calculator
All apartments in Phoenix
Home
Phoenix, AZ
4327 E St John Road
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4327 E St John Road
4327 East Saint John Road
No Longer Available
Location
4327 East Saint John Road, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4327 E St John Road have any available units?
4327 E St John Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4327 E St John Road have?
Some of 4327 E St John Road's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4327 E St John Road currently offering any rent specials?
4327 E St John Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4327 E St John Road pet-friendly?
No, 4327 E St John Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4327 E St John Road offer parking?
No, 4327 E St John Road does not offer parking.
Does 4327 E St John Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4327 E St John Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4327 E St John Road have a pool?
No, 4327 E St John Road does not have a pool.
Does 4327 E St John Road have accessible units?
No, 4327 E St John Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4327 E St John Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4327 E St John Road has units with dishwashers.
