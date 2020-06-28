All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 3 2019 at 2:51 PM

4327 E St John Road

4327 East Saint John Road · No Longer Available
Location

4327 East Saint John Road, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4327 E St John Road have any available units?
4327 E St John Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4327 E St John Road have?
Some of 4327 E St John Road's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4327 E St John Road currently offering any rent specials?
4327 E St John Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4327 E St John Road pet-friendly?
No, 4327 E St John Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4327 E St John Road offer parking?
No, 4327 E St John Road does not offer parking.
Does 4327 E St John Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4327 E St John Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4327 E St John Road have a pool?
No, 4327 E St John Road does not have a pool.
Does 4327 E St John Road have accessible units?
No, 4327 E St John Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4327 E St John Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4327 E St John Road has units with dishwashers.
