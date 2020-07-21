All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4326 W CREEDANCE Boulevard
Last updated June 26 2019 at 2:31 AM

4326 W CREEDANCE Boulevard

4326 West Creedance Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4326 West Creedance Boulevard, Phoenix, AZ 85310

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GREAT HOME WITH A OPEN FLOORPLAN. LARGE GREAT ROOM OPEN TO SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH CENTER ISLAND, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND BUILT IN DESK. LARGE BACKYARD WITH COVERED PATIO. 3 CAR GARAGE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4326 W CREEDANCE Boulevard have any available units?
4326 W CREEDANCE Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4326 W CREEDANCE Boulevard have?
Some of 4326 W CREEDANCE Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4326 W CREEDANCE Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4326 W CREEDANCE Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4326 W CREEDANCE Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4326 W CREEDANCE Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4326 W CREEDANCE Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4326 W CREEDANCE Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4326 W CREEDANCE Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4326 W CREEDANCE Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4326 W CREEDANCE Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4326 W CREEDANCE Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4326 W CREEDANCE Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4326 W CREEDANCE Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4326 W CREEDANCE Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4326 W CREEDANCE Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
