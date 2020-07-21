GREAT HOME WITH A OPEN FLOORPLAN. LARGE GREAT ROOM OPEN TO SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH CENTER ISLAND, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND BUILT IN DESK. LARGE BACKYARD WITH COVERED PATIO. 3 CAR GARAGE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4326 W CREEDANCE Boulevard have any available units?
4326 W CREEDANCE Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4326 W CREEDANCE Boulevard have?
Some of 4326 W CREEDANCE Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4326 W CREEDANCE Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4326 W CREEDANCE Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.