Home
Phoenix, AZ
4324 N 13th Place
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:33 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4324 N 13th Place
4324 North 13th Place
No Longer Available
Location
4324 North 13th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85014
Meadowbrook
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 BEDROOM, 1.5BA TOWNHOUSE STYLE HOMES,WITH EAT IN KITCHEN AREAS,FIREPLACE, ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED WITH BRAND NEW STOVE.PRIVATE PATIOS OFF EACH UNIT. CLOSE TO THE LIGHT RAIL AND FREEWAY.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4324 N 13th Place have any available units?
4324 N 13th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4324 N 13th Place have?
Some of 4324 N 13th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4324 N 13th Place currently offering any rent specials?
4324 N 13th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4324 N 13th Place pet-friendly?
No, 4324 N 13th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4324 N 13th Place offer parking?
No, 4324 N 13th Place does not offer parking.
Does 4324 N 13th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4324 N 13th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4324 N 13th Place have a pool?
No, 4324 N 13th Place does not have a pool.
Does 4324 N 13th Place have accessible units?
No, 4324 N 13th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4324 N 13th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4324 N 13th Place has units with dishwashers.
