All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4324 N 13th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4324 N 13th Place
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:33 AM

4324 N 13th Place

4324 North 13th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

4324 North 13th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85014
Meadowbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 BEDROOM, 1.5BA TOWNHOUSE STYLE HOMES,WITH EAT IN KITCHEN AREAS,FIREPLACE, ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED WITH BRAND NEW STOVE.PRIVATE PATIOS OFF EACH UNIT. CLOSE TO THE LIGHT RAIL AND FREEWAY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4324 N 13th Place have any available units?
4324 N 13th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4324 N 13th Place have?
Some of 4324 N 13th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4324 N 13th Place currently offering any rent specials?
4324 N 13th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4324 N 13th Place pet-friendly?
No, 4324 N 13th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4324 N 13th Place offer parking?
No, 4324 N 13th Place does not offer parking.
Does 4324 N 13th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4324 N 13th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4324 N 13th Place have a pool?
No, 4324 N 13th Place does not have a pool.
Does 4324 N 13th Place have accessible units?
No, 4324 N 13th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4324 N 13th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4324 N 13th Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carolina
524 E Mariposa St
Phoenix, AZ 85012
San Paseo by Mark-Taylor
8050 S Pointe Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Heritage at Deer Valley
3010 W Yorkshire Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Sterling Point
3802 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Marble Creek
5601 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
The Thomas at Midtown
200 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Palm Court
20401 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
The Vicinity
6131 N. 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPhoenix 2 Bedroom Apartments
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Apartments
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College