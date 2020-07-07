All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4323 East Beck Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4323 East Beck Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4323 East Beck Lane

4323 East Beck Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4323 East Beck Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4323 East Beck Lane have any available units?
4323 East Beck Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4323 East Beck Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4323 East Beck Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4323 East Beck Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4323 East Beck Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4323 East Beck Lane offer parking?
No, 4323 East Beck Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4323 East Beck Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4323 East Beck Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4323 East Beck Lane have a pool?
No, 4323 East Beck Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4323 East Beck Lane have accessible units?
No, 4323 East Beck Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4323 East Beck Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4323 East Beck Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4323 East Beck Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4323 East Beck Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Melia
14435 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
2025 West
2025 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Terrace Park
8130 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85033
The Townhomes at Biltmore
3501 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Retreat
20808 N 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Domus by Mark-Taylor
4445 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Carlyle Townhomes
5102 E Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Ryan
188 E Jefferson St
Phoenix, AZ 85004

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College