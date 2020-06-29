All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated October 25 2019 at 4:08 AM

4322 E Villa Maria Drive

4322 East Villa Maria Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4322 East Villa Maria Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a large fenced backyard this home features a spacious open floor plan and recessed lighting throughout. The living areas are bright and spacious making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. This home won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4322 E Villa Maria Drive have any available units?
4322 E Villa Maria Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4322 E Villa Maria Drive have?
Some of 4322 E Villa Maria Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4322 E Villa Maria Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4322 E Villa Maria Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4322 E Villa Maria Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4322 E Villa Maria Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4322 E Villa Maria Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4322 E Villa Maria Drive offers parking.
Does 4322 E Villa Maria Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4322 E Villa Maria Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4322 E Villa Maria Drive have a pool?
No, 4322 E Villa Maria Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4322 E Villa Maria Drive have accessible units?
No, 4322 E Villa Maria Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4322 E Villa Maria Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4322 E Villa Maria Drive has units with dishwashers.
