All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4321 West Park Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4321 West Park Place
Last updated January 17 2020 at 5:57 PM

4321 West Park Place

4321 West Park Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4321 West Park Place, Phoenix, AZ 85306
Park Place North

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4321 West Park Place have any available units?
4321 West Park Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4321 West Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
4321 West Park Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4321 West Park Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4321 West Park Place is pet friendly.
Does 4321 West Park Place offer parking?
No, 4321 West Park Place does not offer parking.
Does 4321 West Park Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4321 West Park Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4321 West Park Place have a pool?
No, 4321 West Park Place does not have a pool.
Does 4321 West Park Place have accessible units?
No, 4321 West Park Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4321 West Park Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4321 West Park Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4321 West Park Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4321 West Park Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Curve at Melrose
4333 N 6th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85013
North Mountain Village
3333 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Canyon Springs
14020 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Mountain View Casitas
1130 E Grovers Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Indigo
16160 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
San Riva
2155 E Liberty Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Tides on Rail
1905 W Las Palmaritas Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Clarendon Park
222 W Clarendon Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College