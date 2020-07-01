Rent Calculator
Phoenix, AZ
4319 W Sauter Drive
Last updated March 31 2020 at 5:38 AM
4319 W Sauter Drive
4319 West Salter Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4319 West Salter Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85308
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Approx. available 3/25/2020. Small pets on approval only-will increase rent by $50.00 a month.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4319 W Sauter Drive have any available units?
4319 W Sauter Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4319 W Sauter Drive have?
Some of 4319 W Sauter Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4319 W Sauter Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4319 W Sauter Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4319 W Sauter Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4319 W Sauter Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4319 W Sauter Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4319 W Sauter Drive offers parking.
Does 4319 W Sauter Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4319 W Sauter Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4319 W Sauter Drive have a pool?
No, 4319 W Sauter Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4319 W Sauter Drive have accessible units?
No, 4319 W Sauter Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4319 W Sauter Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4319 W Sauter Drive has units with dishwashers.
