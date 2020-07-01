All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4319 W Sauter Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4319 W Sauter Drive
Last updated March 31 2020 at 5:38 AM

4319 W Sauter Drive

4319 West Salter Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4319 West Salter Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85308

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Approx. available 3/25/2020. Small pets on approval only-will increase rent by $50.00 a month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4319 W Sauter Drive have any available units?
4319 W Sauter Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4319 W Sauter Drive have?
Some of 4319 W Sauter Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4319 W Sauter Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4319 W Sauter Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4319 W Sauter Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4319 W Sauter Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4319 W Sauter Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4319 W Sauter Drive offers parking.
Does 4319 W Sauter Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4319 W Sauter Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4319 W Sauter Drive have a pool?
No, 4319 W Sauter Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4319 W Sauter Drive have accessible units?
No, 4319 W Sauter Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4319 W Sauter Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4319 W Sauter Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance Apartments
13421 N 43rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Lilly Garden
4903 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Seven
19800 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Mirador
1550 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
West Town Court
8400 W Virginia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Tides on Thomas
4815 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Stewart
800 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Residences on High Street
5355 E High St
Phoenix, AZ 85054

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College