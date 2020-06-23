All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4316 North 72nd Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4316 North 72nd Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4316 North 72nd Lane

4316 North 72nd Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4316 North 72nd Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Amenities

carport
ceiling fan
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Darling 3 Bedroom 2 bath home at 75th Ave and Indian School in Maryvale! This home is a single story with interior fresh paint, tile and carpet throughout, and ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living room. The home has a two car carport. Inside features a kitchen, family room, 3 bedrooms, and two baths. Oven, cooktop, and fridge. Home has fenced in back yard! No pets. No Section 8. Ready for immediate move in!

$50 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $75 due at move in. $150 refundable cleaning deposit. $1099 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions, or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4316 North 72nd Lane have any available units?
4316 North 72nd Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4316 North 72nd Lane have?
Some of 4316 North 72nd Lane's amenities include carport, ceiling fan, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4316 North 72nd Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4316 North 72nd Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4316 North 72nd Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4316 North 72nd Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4316 North 72nd Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4316 North 72nd Lane offers parking.
Does 4316 North 72nd Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4316 North 72nd Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4316 North 72nd Lane have a pool?
No, 4316 North 72nd Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4316 North 72nd Lane have accessible units?
No, 4316 North 72nd Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4316 North 72nd Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4316 North 72nd Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elevation on Central
4650 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
San Paseo by Mark-Taylor
8050 S Pointe Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Monterra
1333 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Senita on Cave Creek
23555 N Desert Peak Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Arrive North Scottsdale
17950 N 68th St
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Oak Tree
3620 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Tides on Thomas
4815 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Juniper Meadows
16804 N 42nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College