4316 North 72nd Lane

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan oven refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Darling 3 Bedroom 2 bath home at 75th Ave and Indian School in Maryvale! This home is a single story with interior fresh paint, tile and carpet throughout, and ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living room. The home has a two car carport. Inside features a kitchen, family room, 3 bedrooms, and two baths. Oven, cooktop, and fridge. Home has fenced in back yard! No pets. No Section 8. Ready for immediate move in!



$50 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $75 due at move in. $150 refundable cleaning deposit. $1099 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions, or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.