4315 West Redfield Road
4315 West Redfield Road

4315 West Redfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

4315 West Redfield Road, Phoenix, AZ 85306

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.20% monthly city tax! NOTE: Resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4315 West Redfield Road have any available units?
4315 West Redfield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4315 West Redfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
4315 West Redfield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4315 West Redfield Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4315 West Redfield Road is pet friendly.
Does 4315 West Redfield Road offer parking?
No, 4315 West Redfield Road does not offer parking.
Does 4315 West Redfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4315 West Redfield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4315 West Redfield Road have a pool?
Yes, 4315 West Redfield Road has a pool.
Does 4315 West Redfield Road have accessible units?
No, 4315 West Redfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4315 West Redfield Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4315 West Redfield Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4315 West Redfield Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4315 West Redfield Road does not have units with air conditioning.
