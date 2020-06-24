4315 N 28TH Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Fantastic Townhouse in the desirable Community of Keresan Park. Perfect Rental Home is an end unit w/soaring ceilings, neutral palette throughout, window blinds, & spacious open floor plan. Granite kitchen counters, under-mount sink, SS appliances, decorative tiled backsplash, & white cabinets. Formal dining area, decorative security doors, & plenty of natural light. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, ample closet, interior laundry room, & move-in ready. Private covered patio for outdoor entertaining. Community Pool. Convenient location to Shopping, Dining, & Freeway.