Phoenix, AZ
4315 N 28TH Street
Last updated May 3 2020 at 11:36 PM

4315 N 28TH Street

4315 North 28th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4315 North 28th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Fantastic Townhouse in the desirable Community of Keresan Park. Perfect Rental Home is an end unit w/soaring ceilings, neutral palette throughout, window blinds, & spacious open floor plan. Granite kitchen counters, under-mount sink, SS appliances, decorative tiled backsplash, & white cabinets. Formal dining area, decorative security doors, & plenty of natural light. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, ample closet, interior laundry room, & move-in ready. Private covered patio for outdoor entertaining. Community Pool. Convenient location to Shopping, Dining, & Freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4315 N 28TH Street have any available units?
4315 N 28TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4315 N 28TH Street have?
Some of 4315 N 28TH Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4315 N 28TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
4315 N 28TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4315 N 28TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 4315 N 28TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4315 N 28TH Street offer parking?
No, 4315 N 28TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 4315 N 28TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4315 N 28TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4315 N 28TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 4315 N 28TH Street has a pool.
Does 4315 N 28TH Street have accessible units?
No, 4315 N 28TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4315 N 28TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4315 N 28TH Street has units with dishwashers.
