4315 E PONCA Street

4315 East Ponca Street, Phoenix, AZ 85044 Ahwatukee
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice 3 PLUS den bedroom in the heart of Ahwatukee. Mountain Views and quiet street. Nice open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Kitchen opens to family room- huge breakfast bar. Cozy Wood burning fireplace. Ceiling fans throughout. $200 admin fee due at move in.$25 monthly admin fee
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
