Last updated September 21 2019 at 12:09 AM

4315 E PONCA Street

4315 East Ponca Street · No Longer Available
Location

4315 East Ponca Street, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Ahwatukee

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice 3 PLUS den bedroom in the heart of Ahwatukee. Mountain Views and quiet street. Nice open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Kitchen opens to family room- huge breakfast bar. Cozy Wood burning fireplace. Ceiling fans throughout. $200 admin fee due at move in.$25 monthly admin fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4315 E PONCA Street have any available units?
4315 E PONCA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4315 E PONCA Street have?
Some of 4315 E PONCA Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4315 E PONCA Street currently offering any rent specials?
4315 E PONCA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4315 E PONCA Street pet-friendly?
No, 4315 E PONCA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4315 E PONCA Street offer parking?
No, 4315 E PONCA Street does not offer parking.
Does 4315 E PONCA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4315 E PONCA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4315 E PONCA Street have a pool?
No, 4315 E PONCA Street does not have a pool.
Does 4315 E PONCA Street have accessible units?
No, 4315 E PONCA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4315 E PONCA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4315 E PONCA Street has units with dishwashers.
