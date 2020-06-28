Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4314 N. 19th Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4314 N. 19th Drive
Last updated September 27 2019 at 10:23 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4314 N. 19th Drive
4314 N 19th Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4314 N 19th Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85015
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
100% Tile, quiet street, recently remodeled and repainted throughout!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4314 N. 19th Drive have any available units?
4314 N. 19th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4314 N. 19th Drive have?
Some of 4314 N. 19th Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4314 N. 19th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4314 N. 19th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4314 N. 19th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4314 N. 19th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4314 N. 19th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4314 N. 19th Drive offers parking.
Does 4314 N. 19th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4314 N. 19th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4314 N. 19th Drive have a pool?
No, 4314 N. 19th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4314 N. 19th Drive have accessible units?
No, 4314 N. 19th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4314 N. 19th Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4314 N. 19th Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Carlyle at South Mountain
5102 E. Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Mountain Park Ranch
4221 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Tides on 28th Apartments
11821 N 28th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Cascades
3550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Belaflora
5302 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Ingleside
4502 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Liv Ahwatukee
16025 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Serafina at South Mountain
11025 S 51st St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College