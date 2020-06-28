All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 27 2019 at 10:23 PM

4314 N. 19th Drive

4314 N 19th Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4314 N 19th Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
100% Tile, quiet street, recently remodeled and repainted throughout!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4314 N. 19th Drive have any available units?
4314 N. 19th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4314 N. 19th Drive have?
Some of 4314 N. 19th Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4314 N. 19th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4314 N. 19th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4314 N. 19th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4314 N. 19th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4314 N. 19th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4314 N. 19th Drive offers parking.
Does 4314 N. 19th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4314 N. 19th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4314 N. 19th Drive have a pool?
No, 4314 N. 19th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4314 N. 19th Drive have accessible units?
No, 4314 N. 19th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4314 N. 19th Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4314 N. 19th Drive has units with dishwashers.
