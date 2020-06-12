4312 E COOLBROOK Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great home in a sought after neighborhood. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, Open Floor plan, Large Greatroom to kitchen/eating area. Formal Living & Dining room. Kitchen Island, Enclosed Entertainment Center, Newer appliances, Nice neutral paint thru-out, Hardwood floors, Light Neutral color carpet, New lighting & Ceiling fans, All new window treatments, New Toilets(dual Flush),Cabinets w/new hardware, New door hardware, Full master bath w/ Sep. Shower/tub, 2 sinks & walk-in closet, 3 car garage w/2 openers. water Softener, EZ care landscaping front & back, Covered patio. Close to community parks, EZ access to the 51 & 101 freeways, Shopping, Hospital, Desert Ridge, Scottsdale & more. PV school District,