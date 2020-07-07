All apartments in Phoenix
4311 E FLOWER Street
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:32 AM

4311 E FLOWER Street

4311 East Flower Street · No Longer Available
Location

4311 East Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Perfectly located and newly remodeled, this charming ranch home is close to all of the best restaurants, schools and entertainment in the Arcadia area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4311 E FLOWER Street have any available units?
4311 E FLOWER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4311 E FLOWER Street have?
Some of 4311 E FLOWER Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4311 E FLOWER Street currently offering any rent specials?
4311 E FLOWER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4311 E FLOWER Street pet-friendly?
No, 4311 E FLOWER Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4311 E FLOWER Street offer parking?
No, 4311 E FLOWER Street does not offer parking.
Does 4311 E FLOWER Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4311 E FLOWER Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4311 E FLOWER Street have a pool?
No, 4311 E FLOWER Street does not have a pool.
Does 4311 E FLOWER Street have accessible units?
No, 4311 E FLOWER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4311 E FLOWER Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4311 E FLOWER Street has units with dishwashers.

