4301 W Clarendon Ave
Last updated May 18 2019 at 7:43 AM

4301 W Clarendon Ave

4301 West Clarendon Avenue · No Longer Available
4301 West Clarendon Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85031
Siesta Village

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Location! 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with attached garage. Won't last long at this price. Sorry no pets. No Section 8

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 4301 W Clarendon Ave have any available units?
4301 W Clarendon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4301 W Clarendon Ave have?
Some of 4301 W Clarendon Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4301 W Clarendon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4301 W Clarendon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4301 W Clarendon Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4301 W Clarendon Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4301 W Clarendon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4301 W Clarendon Ave offers parking.
Does 4301 W Clarendon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4301 W Clarendon Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4301 W Clarendon Ave have a pool?
No, 4301 W Clarendon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4301 W Clarendon Ave have accessible units?
No, 4301 W Clarendon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4301 W Clarendon Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4301 W Clarendon Ave has units with dishwashers.
