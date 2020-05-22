Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4301 W Clarendon Ave
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4301 W Clarendon Ave
4301 West Clarendon Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4301 West Clarendon Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85031
Siesta Village
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Location! 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with attached garage. Won't last long at this price. Sorry no pets. No Section 8
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4301 W Clarendon Ave have any available units?
4301 W Clarendon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4301 W Clarendon Ave have?
Some of 4301 W Clarendon Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4301 W Clarendon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4301 W Clarendon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4301 W Clarendon Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4301 W Clarendon Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4301 W Clarendon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4301 W Clarendon Ave offers parking.
Does 4301 W Clarendon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4301 W Clarendon Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4301 W Clarendon Ave have a pool?
No, 4301 W Clarendon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4301 W Clarendon Ave have accessible units?
No, 4301 W Clarendon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4301 W Clarendon Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4301 W Clarendon Ave has units with dishwashers.
