4301 North 59th Avenue
Last updated September 30 2019 at 11:14 PM

4301 North 59th Avenue

4301 N 59th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4301 N 59th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85031

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This charming 3 bedroom home has been remodeled to impress! The interior walls have been painted in a neutral paint palette and ceramic tile flooring professionally installed. To impress you even more the kitchen comes fully equipped with all the major kitchen appliances so you can start making your favorite dishes as soon as you move in. Serve those delicious meals either inside or outside in the expansive patio, in the private back yard. Not to be outdone are the updated bathrooms and bedrooms. As an added bonus, a tree that provides plenty of shade is situated by the front porch. All that this home needs is your personal touch so apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.30% monthly city tax. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4301 North 59th Avenue have any available units?
4301 North 59th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4301 North 59th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4301 North 59th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4301 North 59th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4301 North 59th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4301 North 59th Avenue offer parking?
No, 4301 North 59th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4301 North 59th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4301 North 59th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4301 North 59th Avenue have a pool?
No, 4301 North 59th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4301 North 59th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4301 North 59th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4301 North 59th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4301 North 59th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4301 North 59th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4301 North 59th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
