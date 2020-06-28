4301 North 59th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This charming 3 bedroom home has been remodeled to impress! The interior walls have been painted in a neutral paint palette and ceramic tile flooring professionally installed. To impress you even more the kitchen comes fully equipped with all the major kitchen appliances so you can start making your favorite dishes as soon as you move in. Serve those delicious meals either inside or outside in the expansive patio, in the private back yard. Not to be outdone are the updated bathrooms and bedrooms. As an added bonus, a tree that provides plenty of shade is situated by the front porch. All that this home needs is your personal touch so apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.30% monthly city tax. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.