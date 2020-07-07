All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
429 W Kathleen Rd
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:17 AM

429 W Kathleen Rd

429 West Kathleen Road · No Longer Available
Location

429 West Kathleen Road, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Decadent two story 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home. This beautiful home includes all the features you've been looking for; Kitchen has a Range/Oven Elect., Built in Microwave, Dishwasher, Panty, plus plenty of cabinet and counter space. Open floor plan features spacious living area. Spacious master bedroom features large closet. All other rooms are very spacious. Backyard has covered patio area for your enjoyment and beautifully landscaped. Two car garage. Don't hesitate to call this beautiful house your new home! Call today to schedule your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 W Kathleen Rd have any available units?
429 W Kathleen Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 429 W Kathleen Rd have?
Some of 429 W Kathleen Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 W Kathleen Rd currently offering any rent specials?
429 W Kathleen Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 W Kathleen Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 429 W Kathleen Rd is pet friendly.
Does 429 W Kathleen Rd offer parking?
Yes, 429 W Kathleen Rd offers parking.
Does 429 W Kathleen Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 429 W Kathleen Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 W Kathleen Rd have a pool?
Yes, 429 W Kathleen Rd has a pool.
Does 429 W Kathleen Rd have accessible units?
No, 429 W Kathleen Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 429 W Kathleen Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 429 W Kathleen Rd has units with dishwashers.

