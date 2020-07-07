429 W Kathleen Rd

Amenities
Decadent two story 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home. This beautiful home includes all the features you've been looking for; Kitchen has a Range/Oven Elect., Built in Microwave, Dishwasher, Panty, plus plenty of cabinet and counter space. Open floor plan features spacious living area. Spacious master bedroom features large closet. All other rooms are very spacious. Backyard has covered patio area for your enjoyment and beautifully landscaped. Two car garage. Don't hesitate to call this beautiful house your new home! Call today to schedule your private showing!