429 W Kathleen Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Decadent two story 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home. This beautiful home includes all the features you've been looking for; Kitchen has a Range/Oven Elect., Built in Microwave, Dishwasher, Panty, plus plenty of cabinet and counter space. Open floor plan features spacious living area. Spacious master bedroom features large closet. All other rooms are very spacious. Backyard has covered patio area for your enjoyment and beautifully landscaped. Two car garage. Don't hesitate to call this beautiful house your new home! Call today to schedule your private showing!