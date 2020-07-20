All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 18 2019 at 5:43 PM

4271 E Agave Road

4271 East Agave Road · No Longer Available
Location

4271 East Agave Road, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Mountain Park Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
Stunning 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath Ahwatukee home with over 1800 sqft of living space! Gorgeous kitchen with stylish cabinets, counters, stainless steel appliances, eat in kitchen and dining area. 2 living spaces. Living area is very spacious and leads to back patio. FLOORING THROUGHOUT!!! NO CARPET!!! Half bath downstairs for guests. Master bath has dual sinks and big walk in closet. Other two bedrooms are also spacious. WASHER/DRYER included. 2 car garage with shelves for storage. Back patio for relaxing with no neighbors behind you, with community pool behind. Guest parking. Rent is $1650+Tax. Pets ok with owner approval (no aggressive breeds) and $300 pet deposit. Do not hesitate this is a must have!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4271 E Agave Road have any available units?
4271 E Agave Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4271 E Agave Road have?
Some of 4271 E Agave Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4271 E Agave Road currently offering any rent specials?
4271 E Agave Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4271 E Agave Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4271 E Agave Road is pet friendly.
Does 4271 E Agave Road offer parking?
Yes, 4271 E Agave Road offers parking.
Does 4271 E Agave Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4271 E Agave Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4271 E Agave Road have a pool?
Yes, 4271 E Agave Road has a pool.
Does 4271 E Agave Road have accessible units?
No, 4271 E Agave Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4271 E Agave Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4271 E Agave Road does not have units with dishwashers.
