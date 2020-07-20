4271 E Agave Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking pet friendly

Stunning 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath Ahwatukee home with over 1800 sqft of living space! Gorgeous kitchen with stylish cabinets, counters, stainless steel appliances, eat in kitchen and dining area. 2 living spaces. Living area is very spacious and leads to back patio. FLOORING THROUGHOUT!!! NO CARPET!!! Half bath downstairs for guests. Master bath has dual sinks and big walk in closet. Other two bedrooms are also spacious. WASHER/DRYER included. 2 car garage with shelves for storage. Back patio for relaxing with no neighbors behind you, with community pool behind. Guest parking. Rent is $1650+Tax. Pets ok with owner approval (no aggressive breeds) and $300 pet deposit. Do not hesitate this is a must have!!!