Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4258 N 68TH Lane
Last updated October 18 2019 at 3:15 AM

4258 N 68TH Lane

4258 North 68th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4258 North 68th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Perfect 3 bedroom 1 bathroom ** Great location ** close to freeway access and shopping centers , unit comes with washer/dryer hook ups in storage area , private patio , walk in pantry and assigned parking , Don't miss out on this Rental

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4258 N 68TH Lane have any available units?
4258 N 68TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4258 N 68TH Lane have?
Some of 4258 N 68TH Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4258 N 68TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4258 N 68TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4258 N 68TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4258 N 68TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4258 N 68TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4258 N 68TH Lane offers parking.
Does 4258 N 68TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4258 N 68TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4258 N 68TH Lane have a pool?
No, 4258 N 68TH Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4258 N 68TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 4258 N 68TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4258 N 68TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4258 N 68TH Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

