Perfect 3 bedroom 1 bathroom ** Great location ** close to freeway access and shopping centers , unit comes with washer/dryer hook ups in storage area , private patio , walk in pantry and assigned parking , Don't miss out on this Rental
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4258 N 68TH Lane have any available units?
4258 N 68TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4258 N 68TH Lane have?
Some of 4258 N 68TH Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4258 N 68TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4258 N 68TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.