Last updated December 5 2019 at 5:55 AM

4251 W KEIM Drive

4251 West Keim Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4251 West Keim Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85019

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Nice 3 Bedroom Home Centrally Located, Wood Burning Fireplace, Enclosed Arizona Sun Room, Great Covered Porch Areas. MUST SEE THIS HOME! No Section 8*AGENTS PLEASE SEE REALTOR REMARKS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

