Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4251 W KEIM Drive
Last updated December 5 2019 at 5:55 AM
4251 W KEIM Drive
4251 West Keim Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4251 West Keim Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85019
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice 3 Bedroom Home Centrally Located, Wood Burning Fireplace, Enclosed Arizona Sun Room, Great Covered Porch Areas. MUST SEE THIS HOME! No Section 8*AGENTS PLEASE SEE REALTOR REMARKS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4251 W KEIM Drive have any available units?
4251 W KEIM Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4251 W KEIM Drive have?
Some of 4251 W KEIM Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4251 W KEIM Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4251 W KEIM Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4251 W KEIM Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4251 W KEIM Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4251 W KEIM Drive offer parking?
No, 4251 W KEIM Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4251 W KEIM Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4251 W KEIM Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4251 W KEIM Drive have a pool?
No, 4251 W KEIM Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4251 W KEIM Drive have accessible units?
No, 4251 W KEIM Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4251 W KEIM Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4251 W KEIM Drive has units with dishwashers.
