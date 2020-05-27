All apartments in Phoenix
4251 North 68th Avenue

4251 North 68th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4251 North 68th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Amenities

granite counters
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
wow! gorgeous phoenix 2/1 townhouse with all tile and wood plank like flooring, fully updated kitchen with granite counters and like new appliances, fresh neutral paint, premium corner unit, spacious over sized upper level bedrooms, private tranquil backyard, storage, nearby by schools, off street and carport parking, mountain views, community walking paths, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4251 North 68th Avenue have any available units?
4251 North 68th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4251 North 68th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4251 North 68th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4251 North 68th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4251 North 68th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4251 North 68th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4251 North 68th Avenue offers parking.
Does 4251 North 68th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4251 North 68th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4251 North 68th Avenue have a pool?
No, 4251 North 68th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4251 North 68th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4251 North 68th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4251 North 68th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4251 North 68th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4251 North 68th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4251 North 68th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

