4241 N 23RD Avenue

Two bedroom apartment located in central Phoenix! Kitchen appliances included! Recently painted refreshed and is clean & ready to to go! Close proximity to shopping, dining & entertainment with easy access to the I-17 freeway and downtown Phoenix! New security doors on each unit and water, sewer & trash collection is included. **Electric heat is provided by space heaters, AC is provided by window units** Property is professionally managed! Welcome home!** Sorry No Pets larger than 20 pounds and No Evictions/Housing Collections or Criminal History in past 24 months can be approved