Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4241 N 23RD Avenue

4241 North 23rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4241 North 23rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

air conditioning
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Two bedroom apartment located in central Phoenix! Kitchen appliances included! Recently painted refreshed and is clean & ready to to go! Close proximity to shopping, dining & entertainment with easy access to the I-17 freeway and downtown Phoenix! New security doors on each unit and water, sewer & trash collection is included. **Electric heat is provided by space heaters, AC is provided by window units** Property is professionally managed! Welcome home!** Sorry No Pets larger than 20 pounds and No Evictions/Housing Collections or Criminal History in past 24 months can be approved

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4241 N 23RD Avenue have any available units?
4241 N 23RD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4241 N 23RD Avenue have?
Some of 4241 N 23RD Avenue's amenities include air conditioning, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4241 N 23RD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4241 N 23RD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4241 N 23RD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4241 N 23RD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4241 N 23RD Avenue offer parking?
No, 4241 N 23RD Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4241 N 23RD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4241 N 23RD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4241 N 23RD Avenue have a pool?
No, 4241 N 23RD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4241 N 23RD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4241 N 23RD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4241 N 23RD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4241 N 23RD Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
