All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4236 N 27TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4236 N 27TH Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4236 N 27TH Street

4236 North 27th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4236 North 27th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Biltmore Living is the absolute best value in townhome living in the Biltmore Area. This unit has 3 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths.. This townhome features usable balconies on every level with large two car garages and direct unit access. This home has over 20k in upgrades including granite counters, pendant lights, w/d, window coverings, stainless steel appliances frig incld, upgraded flooring, full bath and bedroom on the first level, and low E windows. The community is gated and has a sparkling pool spa and BBQ area with a dog run and shade structure. Enjoy city living with the finest Biltmore homes available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4236 N 27TH Street have any available units?
4236 N 27TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4236 N 27TH Street have?
Some of 4236 N 27TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4236 N 27TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
4236 N 27TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4236 N 27TH Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4236 N 27TH Street is pet friendly.
Does 4236 N 27TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 4236 N 27TH Street does offer parking.
Does 4236 N 27TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4236 N 27TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4236 N 27TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 4236 N 27TH Street has a pool.
Does 4236 N 27TH Street have accessible units?
No, 4236 N 27TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4236 N 27TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4236 N 27TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland
1601 E Highland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Pearl Biltmore
2323 East Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Peak 16
5151 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Ava Park
2524 W Glenrosa Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85017
RidgeGate Apartments
2811 W Deer Valley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Bayside Apartments
20245 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
The Angela
2727 East Camelback Road
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Solano Park
5350 N 17th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College