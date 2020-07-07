Rent Calculator
All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4231 W State Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
4231 W State Avenue
4231 West State Avenue
Report This Listing
Location
4231 West State Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Lori Heights
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Move In Ready! Great 3 bedroom home in Phoenix. Tile Flooring. Located near everything you may need. Schools, shopping, bus line, you name it. No Section 8 *AGENTS PLEASE SEE REALTOR REMARKS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4231 W State Avenue have any available units?
4231 W State Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4231 W State Avenue have?
Some of 4231 W State Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4231 W State Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4231 W State Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4231 W State Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4231 W State Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4231 W State Avenue offer parking?
No, 4231 W State Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4231 W State Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4231 W State Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4231 W State Avenue have a pool?
No, 4231 W State Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4231 W State Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4231 W State Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4231 W State Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4231 W State Avenue has units with dishwashers.
