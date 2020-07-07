Rent Calculator
423 North 29th Avenue
Last updated June 7 2019 at 11:54 PM
1 of 1
423 North 29th Avenue
423 N 29th Ave
·
No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
423 N 29th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85009
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 423 North 29th Avenue have any available units?
423 North 29th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 423 North 29th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
423 North 29th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 North 29th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 423 North 29th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 423 North 29th Avenue offer parking?
No, 423 North 29th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 423 North 29th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 423 North 29th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 North 29th Avenue have a pool?
No, 423 North 29th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 423 North 29th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 423 North 29th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 423 North 29th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 423 North 29th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 423 North 29th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 423 North 29th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
