4227 N 68th Dr
Last updated March 26 2019 at 7:43 AM

4227 N 68th Dr

4227 North 68th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4227 North 68th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This condo features 2 bedrooms upstairs and 1 bathroom. Private yard with easy maintenance. Extra storage space and washer and dryer hook ups. One covered parking space.

To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4227 N 68th Dr have any available units?
4227 N 68th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4227 N 68th Dr have?
Some of 4227 N 68th Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4227 N 68th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4227 N 68th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4227 N 68th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4227 N 68th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4227 N 68th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4227 N 68th Dr offers parking.
Does 4227 N 68th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4227 N 68th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4227 N 68th Dr have a pool?
No, 4227 N 68th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4227 N 68th Dr have accessible units?
No, 4227 N 68th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4227 N 68th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4227 N 68th Dr has units with dishwashers.
