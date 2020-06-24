Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4227 N 68th Dr
Last updated March 26 2019 at 7:43 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4227 N 68th Dr
4227 North 68th Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4227 North 68th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85033
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This condo features 2 bedrooms upstairs and 1 bathroom. Private yard with easy maintenance. Extra storage space and washer and dryer hook ups. One covered parking space.
To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4227 N 68th Dr have any available units?
4227 N 68th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4227 N 68th Dr have?
Some of 4227 N 68th Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4227 N 68th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4227 N 68th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4227 N 68th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4227 N 68th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4227 N 68th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4227 N 68th Dr offers parking.
Does 4227 N 68th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4227 N 68th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4227 N 68th Dr have a pool?
No, 4227 N 68th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4227 N 68th Dr have accessible units?
No, 4227 N 68th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4227 N 68th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4227 N 68th Dr has units with dishwashers.
