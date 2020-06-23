Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4222 N 49th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4222 N 49th Ave
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4222 N 49th Ave
4222 North 49th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4222 North 49th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85031
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This beautiful home won't last long! - PROPERTY IS NO LONGER AVAILABLE
(RLNE4599657)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4222 N 49th Ave have any available units?
4222 N 49th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 4222 N 49th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4222 N 49th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4222 N 49th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4222 N 49th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4222 N 49th Ave offer parking?
No, 4222 N 49th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4222 N 49th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4222 N 49th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4222 N 49th Ave have a pool?
No, 4222 N 49th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4222 N 49th Ave have accessible units?
No, 4222 N 49th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4222 N 49th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4222 N 49th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4222 N 49th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4222 N 49th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Cities for Pets 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Uptown 68
337 West Pasadena Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
The Venue On Camelback
1930 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Pearl Biltmore
2323 East Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Skyline Lofts
600 N 4th St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Las Colinas Apartments
5704 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Parc South Mountain
3400 East Southern Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85040
GC Square
3535 W Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85019
SOL at Christown
1717 W Missouri Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College