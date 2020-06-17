4221 N 20th Street #4

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

TOTALLY REMODELED 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH DETACHED BUNGALOW! You will love this recently renovated property that features all detached single story bungalows. Unit upgrades include all new floors, cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, full size stackable washer and dryer, LED canned lighting, subway tile backsplashes and showers, new windows and doors.

This detached bungalow truly feels like your own house. Located in the heart of Biltmore near Whole Foods, Biltmore Fashion Park, In N Out Burger, Grassroots Kitchen, Pizzeria Bianco, and many more. This perfect location offers convenient access to the 51, 10, and 202 freeways.



Water Sewer Trash Charge $50/Mo

Pet Rent $25/Mo

Phoenix City Sales Tax 2.3%