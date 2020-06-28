All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4219 North 26th Street - 8.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4219 North 26th Street - 8
Last updated December 6 2019 at 11:27 AM

4219 North 26th Street - 8

4219 North 26th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4219 North 26th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*First Month Free* $300 Deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4219 North 26th Street - 8 have any available units?
4219 North 26th Street - 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4219 North 26th Street - 8 have?
Some of 4219 North 26th Street - 8's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4219 North 26th Street - 8 currently offering any rent specials?
4219 North 26th Street - 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4219 North 26th Street - 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4219 North 26th Street - 8 is pet friendly.
Does 4219 North 26th Street - 8 offer parking?
No, 4219 North 26th Street - 8 does not offer parking.
Does 4219 North 26th Street - 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4219 North 26th Street - 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4219 North 26th Street - 8 have a pool?
No, 4219 North 26th Street - 8 does not have a pool.
Does 4219 North 26th Street - 8 have accessible units?
No, 4219 North 26th Street - 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 4219 North 26th Street - 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4219 North 26th Street - 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aura at Midtown
3623 N 5th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Cordova Apartments
6231 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Crestone at Shadow Mountain
3033 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
The Montana Apartments
7611 S 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Citrine
4900 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Serafina at South Mountain
11025 S 51st St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes
5402 E Washington St
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Osborn Place
1414 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College