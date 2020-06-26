Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4219 North 26th Street - 8
Last updated August 29 2019 at 5:15 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4219 North 26th Street - 8
4219 N 26th St
No Longer Available
Location
4219 N 26th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*First Month Free* $300 Deposit
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4219 North 26th Street - 8 have any available units?
4219 North 26th Street - 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4219 North 26th Street - 8 have?
Some of 4219 North 26th Street - 8's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4219 North 26th Street - 8 currently offering any rent specials?
4219 North 26th Street - 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4219 North 26th Street - 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4219 North 26th Street - 8 is pet friendly.
Does 4219 North 26th Street - 8 offer parking?
No, 4219 North 26th Street - 8 does not offer parking.
Does 4219 North 26th Street - 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4219 North 26th Street - 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4219 North 26th Street - 8 have a pool?
No, 4219 North 26th Street - 8 does not have a pool.
Does 4219 North 26th Street - 8 have accessible units?
No, 4219 North 26th Street - 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 4219 North 26th Street - 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4219 North 26th Street - 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
