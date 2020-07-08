GORGEOUS 4 BR 2 BA 2CAR GAR * NICE INTERIOR PAINT * FORMAL LIVING ROOM * SEPARATE FAMILY ROOM / DINING ROOM COMBO * SPLIT FLOORPLAN * KITCHEN WITH S/S APPLIANCES AND SOLID SURFACE COUNTER TOPS * WASHER / DRYER INCLUDED * EASY CARE FRONT AND BACKYARD...A MUST SEE BEFORE IT'S GONE...
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4218 N 107TH Lane have any available units?
4218 N 107TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4218 N 107TH Lane have?
Some of 4218 N 107TH Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4218 N 107TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4218 N 107TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.