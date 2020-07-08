All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4218 N 107TH Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4218 N 107TH Lane
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM

4218 N 107TH Lane

4218 North 107th Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4218 North 107th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
GORGEOUS 4 BR 2 BA 2CAR GAR * NICE INTERIOR PAINT * FORMAL LIVING ROOM * SEPARATE FAMILY ROOM / DINING ROOM COMBO * SPLIT FLOORPLAN * KITCHEN WITH S/S APPLIANCES AND SOLID SURFACE COUNTER TOPS * WASHER / DRYER INCLUDED * EASY CARE FRONT AND BACKYARD...A MUST SEE BEFORE IT'S GONE...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4218 N 107TH Lane have any available units?
4218 N 107TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4218 N 107TH Lane have?
Some of 4218 N 107TH Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4218 N 107TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4218 N 107TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4218 N 107TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4218 N 107TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4218 N 107TH Lane offer parking?
No, 4218 N 107TH Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4218 N 107TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4218 N 107TH Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4218 N 107TH Lane have a pool?
No, 4218 N 107TH Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4218 N 107TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 4218 N 107TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4218 N 107TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4218 N 107TH Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carlyle at South Mountain
5102 E. Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Motif Apartment Homes
2529 W Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85029
San Milan by Mark-Taylor
6975 E Princess Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85054
CIRQ 44
111 N Dupont Cir
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Paradise Foothills
12231 N 19th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Mountainside Apartments
3625 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Altitude Sixteen 75
1675 E Morten Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Bella Vista
7810 N 14th Pl
Phoenix, AZ 85020

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College