4218 N 107TH Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

GORGEOUS 4 BR 2 BA 2CAR GAR * NICE INTERIOR PAINT * FORMAL LIVING ROOM * SEPARATE FAMILY ROOM / DINING ROOM COMBO * SPLIT FLOORPLAN * KITCHEN WITH S/S APPLIANCES AND SOLID SURFACE COUNTER TOPS * WASHER / DRYER INCLUDED * EASY CARE FRONT AND BACKYARD...A MUST SEE BEFORE IT'S GONE...