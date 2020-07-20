4214 N 10th Street

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill microwave internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill internet access

STUDIO!!! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! WIFI and BASIC DIRECT TV INCLUDED! Nestled on the outskirts of Downtown Phoenix, these aren't your average apartments. The Devonshire is a community of fully renovated, Mid Century Modern inspired apartment homes. It all began in the mid 1900s with a boutique motel. Like many older buildings in Phoenix, the abandoned motel was purchased and redesigned to revive the chic Mid Century Modern design with brand new amenities. Today, The Devonshire has been fully renovated with inspirations from it's Mid Century Modern past. All of the 12 units have been designed with community in mind. The new apartments are located at 4214 North Tenth Street in Phoenix. This location offers walkability to restaurants, attractions, as well as public transportation.