Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4214 N 10th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4214 N 10th Street

4214 North 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4214 North 10th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
internet access
STUDIO!!! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! WIFI and BASIC DIRECT TV INCLUDED! Nestled on the outskirts of Downtown Phoenix, these aren't your average apartments. The Devonshire is a community of fully renovated, Mid Century Modern inspired apartment homes. It all began in the mid 1900s with a boutique motel. Like many older buildings in Phoenix, the abandoned motel was purchased and redesigned to revive the chic Mid Century Modern design with brand new amenities. Today, The Devonshire has been fully renovated with inspirations from it's Mid Century Modern past. All of the 12 units have been designed with community in mind. The new apartments are located at 4214 North Tenth Street in Phoenix. This location offers walkability to restaurants, attractions, as well as public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4214 N 10th Street have any available units?
4214 N 10th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4214 N 10th Street have?
Some of 4214 N 10th Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4214 N 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4214 N 10th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4214 N 10th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4214 N 10th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4214 N 10th Street offer parking?
No, 4214 N 10th Street does not offer parking.
Does 4214 N 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4214 N 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4214 N 10th Street have a pool?
No, 4214 N 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4214 N 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 4214 N 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4214 N 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4214 N 10th Street has units with dishwashers.
