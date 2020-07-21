All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4213 W WAHALLA Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4213 W WAHALLA Lane
Last updated March 21 2020 at 5:17 AM

4213 W WAHALLA Lane

4213 West Wahalla Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4213 West Wahalla Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85308

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
4 br in Great neighborhood - hardwood floors - big yard - a lot a room for the price - mbr split - huge patio - easy access to the 101 - all on one level - 2CG - SS appliances - eat-in kitchen - hiking trails nearby - great price per sf

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4213 W WAHALLA Lane have any available units?
4213 W WAHALLA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4213 W WAHALLA Lane have?
Some of 4213 W WAHALLA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4213 W WAHALLA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4213 W WAHALLA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4213 W WAHALLA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4213 W WAHALLA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4213 W WAHALLA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4213 W WAHALLA Lane offers parking.
Does 4213 W WAHALLA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4213 W WAHALLA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4213 W WAHALLA Lane have a pool?
No, 4213 W WAHALLA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4213 W WAHALLA Lane have accessible units?
No, 4213 W WAHALLA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4213 W WAHALLA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4213 W WAHALLA Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avilla Camelback Ranch
10770 West Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Trailside at Hermosa Pointe
10002 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Carlyle at South Mountain
5102 E. Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Senderos At South Mountain
9700 S Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Montreux Apartments
5550 E Deer Valley Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Park on Central
4001 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Tides at East Arcadia
5401 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Oakdale Townhome Apartments
2302 N 27th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPhoenix 2 Bedroom Apartments
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Apartments
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College