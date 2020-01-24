All apartments in Phoenix
4213 South 98th Drive
Last updated January 9 2020 at 5:37 PM

4213 South 98th Drive

4213 S 98th Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4213 S 98th Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85353

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 3 bedroom and 2 bath opens to stunning kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dark wood cabinetry, and large breakfast bar/island. Kitchen opens to living room with large patio doors. Tile in all the right places. Ceiling fans throughout. Spacious master bedroom and bathroom! Very nice backyard with covered patio, pavers, and turf!
Close to great food and entertainment!

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4213 South 98th Drive have any available units?
4213 South 98th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4213 South 98th Drive have?
Some of 4213 South 98th Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4213 South 98th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4213 South 98th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4213 South 98th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4213 South 98th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4213 South 98th Drive offer parking?
No, 4213 South 98th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4213 South 98th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4213 South 98th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4213 South 98th Drive have a pool?
No, 4213 South 98th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4213 South 98th Drive have accessible units?
No, 4213 South 98th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4213 South 98th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4213 South 98th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

