Recently updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Beautiful Home. Newly painted, beautiful kitchen cabinets with stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms, and new fixtures throughout home. Ceiling Fans in all rooms. Large Yard and much more..
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4211 W HARMONT Drive have any available units?
4211 W HARMONT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4211 W HARMONT Drive have?
Some of 4211 W HARMONT Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4211 W HARMONT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4211 W HARMONT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.