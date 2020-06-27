4211 W HARMONT Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Recently updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Beautiful Home. Newly painted, beautiful kitchen cabinets with stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms, and new fixtures throughout home. Ceiling Fans in all rooms. Large Yard and much more..