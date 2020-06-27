All apartments in Phoenix
4211 W HARMONT Drive
Last updated August 12 2019 at 8:14 PM

4211 W HARMONT Drive

4211 West Harmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4211 West Harmont Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Recently updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Beautiful Home. Newly painted, beautiful kitchen cabinets with stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms, and new fixtures throughout home. Ceiling Fans in all rooms. Large Yard and much more..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4211 W HARMONT Drive have any available units?
4211 W HARMONT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4211 W HARMONT Drive have?
Some of 4211 W HARMONT Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4211 W HARMONT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4211 W HARMONT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4211 W HARMONT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4211 W HARMONT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4211 W HARMONT Drive offer parking?
No, 4211 W HARMONT Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4211 W HARMONT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4211 W HARMONT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4211 W HARMONT Drive have a pool?
No, 4211 W HARMONT Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4211 W HARMONT Drive have accessible units?
No, 4211 W HARMONT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4211 W HARMONT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4211 W HARMONT Drive has units with dishwashers.
