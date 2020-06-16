4211 South 3rd Street

Amenities

w/d hookup

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities

Spacious 2 bed and 2 bath with nice kitchen. Tile throughout. Large rooms. Washer and Dryer hookups in unit! Less than 2 miles from I-17 and about 3 miles to the I-10. Near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport with the location being close to Down Town and South Mountain.



Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply



Search for more available properties atÂ www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/



Fee Structure:



- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)



- $50 application fee per adult (18+)



- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move



- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)



- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



- Renters Insurance Required



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEEÂ ONQRENTALS.COMÂ FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.