Last updated April 14 2020 at 6:15 PM

4211 South 3rd Street

4211 South 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

4211 South 3rd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Spacious 2 bed and 2 bath with nice kitchen. Tile throughout. Large rooms. Washer and Dryer hookups in unit! Less than 2 miles from I-17 and about 3 miles to the I-10. Near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport with the location being close to Down Town and South Mountain.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties atÂ www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEEÂ ONQRENTALS.COMÂ FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4211 South 3rd Street have any available units?
4211 South 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4211 South 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
4211 South 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4211 South 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 4211 South 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4211 South 3rd Street offer parking?
No, 4211 South 3rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 4211 South 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4211 South 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4211 South 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 4211 South 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 4211 South 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 4211 South 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4211 South 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4211 South 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4211 South 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4211 South 3rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.

