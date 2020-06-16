Rent Calculator
421 E HIDALGO Avenue
421 E HIDALGO Avenue
421 East Hidalgo Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
421 East Hidalgo Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85040
Amenities
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
RECENTLY REMODELED 3 BED 2.5 BATH TOWN HOUSE IN SOUTH PHOENIX. PLEASE CONTACT YOU'RE FAVORITE REALTOR TODAY TO VIEW.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 421 E HIDALGO Avenue have any available units?
421 E HIDALGO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 421 E HIDALGO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
421 E HIDALGO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 E HIDALGO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 421 E HIDALGO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 421 E HIDALGO Avenue offer parking?
No, 421 E HIDALGO Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 421 E HIDALGO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 E HIDALGO Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 E HIDALGO Avenue have a pool?
No, 421 E HIDALGO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 421 E HIDALGO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 421 E HIDALGO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 421 E HIDALGO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 421 E HIDALGO Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 421 E HIDALGO Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 421 E HIDALGO Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
