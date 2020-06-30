All apartments in Phoenix
4202 West Pershing Avenue

4202 West Pershing Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4202 West Pershing Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax. (*NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4202 West Pershing Avenue have any available units?
4202 West Pershing Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4202 West Pershing Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4202 West Pershing Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4202 West Pershing Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4202 West Pershing Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4202 West Pershing Avenue offer parking?
No, 4202 West Pershing Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4202 West Pershing Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4202 West Pershing Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4202 West Pershing Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4202 West Pershing Avenue has a pool.
Does 4202 West Pershing Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4202 West Pershing Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4202 West Pershing Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4202 West Pershing Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4202 West Pershing Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4202 West Pershing Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

