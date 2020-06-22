All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4201 West Eva Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4201 West Eva Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4201 West Eva Street

4201 West Eva Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4201 West Eva Street, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Newcastle Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 15th and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,808 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features tiled floors and hardwood flooring in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 1 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4201 West Eva Street have any available units?
4201 West Eva Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4201 West Eva Street have?
Some of 4201 West Eva Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4201 West Eva Street currently offering any rent specials?
4201 West Eva Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4201 West Eva Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4201 West Eva Street is pet friendly.
Does 4201 West Eva Street offer parking?
Yes, 4201 West Eva Street does offer parking.
Does 4201 West Eva Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4201 West Eva Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4201 West Eva Street have a pool?
No, 4201 West Eva Street does not have a pool.
Does 4201 West Eva Street have accessible units?
No, 4201 West Eva Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4201 West Eva Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4201 West Eva Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ironhorse at Tramonto
34807 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85086
Cortland Fillmore
601 W Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
The Thomas at Midtown
200 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
San Milan by Mark-Taylor
6975 E Princess Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85054
The Station on Central
4140 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
8th and Row
818 East Roosevelt Street
Phoenix, AZ 85006
The Vicinity
6131 N. 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Serafina at South Mountain
11025 S 51st St
Phoenix, AZ 85044

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College