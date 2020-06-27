All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4201 N 35TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4201 N 35TH Street
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:33 AM

4201 N 35TH Street

4201 North 35th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Arcadia Lite
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4201 North 35th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia Lite

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This gorgeous cottage-style 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has wonderful curb appeal in desirable Arcadia Lite. Open floor plan is perfect for entertaining and family. Cooks kitchen with white shaker-style cabinetry, subway tile back-splash, stainless steel appliances and an island. Hand-scraped wood flooring, recessed lighting, crown molding, plantation shutters and indoor laundry room. The crown molding continues in each of the three bedrooms and both bathrooms. The master bathroom has marble tile, a vintage-style vanity, modern lighting and chair-rail and the hall bathroom has subway tile and judges panels. Walking distance to La Grande Orange, Postinos, the Biltmore and downtown phoenix and the Sky Harbor airport. Dogs ONLY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4201 N 35TH Street have any available units?
4201 N 35TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4201 N 35TH Street have?
Some of 4201 N 35TH Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4201 N 35TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
4201 N 35TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4201 N 35TH Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4201 N 35TH Street is pet friendly.
Does 4201 N 35TH Street offer parking?
No, 4201 N 35TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 4201 N 35TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4201 N 35TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4201 N 35TH Street have a pool?
No, 4201 N 35TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 4201 N 35TH Street have accessible units?
No, 4201 N 35TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4201 N 35TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4201 N 35TH Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Best Cities for Families 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2025 West
2025 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Ventana Palms
7021 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Aspire Pinnacle Peak
24250 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Biltmore on the Lake
11050 N Biltmore Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Seven
19800 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Vertu
1212 E Bethany Home Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Carol Mary
501 E Willetta St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Red Rox Villas
5401 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College