4201 N 35TH Street

This gorgeous cottage-style 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has wonderful curb appeal in desirable Arcadia Lite. Open floor plan is perfect for entertaining and family. Cooks kitchen with white shaker-style cabinetry, subway tile back-splash, stainless steel appliances and an island. Hand-scraped wood flooring, recessed lighting, crown molding, plantation shutters and indoor laundry room. The crown molding continues in each of the three bedrooms and both bathrooms. The master bathroom has marble tile, a vintage-style vanity, modern lighting and chair-rail and the hall bathroom has subway tile and judges panels. Walking distance to La Grande Orange, Postinos, the Biltmore and downtown phoenix and the Sky Harbor airport. Dogs ONLY.