All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4162 E. Wayland Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4162 E. Wayland Rd.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

4162 E. Wayland Rd.

4162 East Wayland Road · (480) 550-8500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4162 East Wayland Road, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4162 E. Wayland Rd. · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1244 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
2 STORY HOME IN GREAT LOCATION! EXCELLENT COMMUNITY WITH COMMUNITY POOL! - This 2 story home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Excellent location with easy access to I-10, Sky Harbor Airport, Arizona Mills and the Raven Golf Club! Living room is comfortable and cozy with a charming picture window and fireplace, and vaulted ceilings give the home a very open feel. Master split floorplan with master bedroom with full bathroom upstairs and 2 additional bedrooms and 1 bathroom downstairs. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Very nice front loading washer and dryer included. Well kept community with access to community pool.

FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT: www.EandGRealEstate.com

Rent - $1495 + 3.3% tax and tenant care fee
Security Deposit - $1495
Application Fee - $50/Adult
Admin Fee - $150
Pet Fee - $250 (Lessor approval)

Call listing agent for a tour today!b

ADRIAN KURZMAN
602-619-0672
E & G Real Estate Services
adrian@eandgrealestate.com

(RLNE4641257)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4162 E. Wayland Rd. have any available units?
4162 E. Wayland Rd. has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4162 E. Wayland Rd. have?
Some of 4162 E. Wayland Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4162 E. Wayland Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
4162 E. Wayland Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4162 E. Wayland Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4162 E. Wayland Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 4162 E. Wayland Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 4162 E. Wayland Rd. offers parking.
Does 4162 E. Wayland Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4162 E. Wayland Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4162 E. Wayland Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 4162 E. Wayland Rd. has a pool.
Does 4162 E. Wayland Rd. have accessible units?
No, 4162 E. Wayland Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 4162 E. Wayland Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4162 E. Wayland Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 4162 E. Wayland Rd.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Alanza Place Apartment Homes
1121 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Camden North End
6800 East Mayo Boulevard
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Seven
19800 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Arcadia Walk
2606 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Diamonte on Bell
3202 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
RidgeGate Apartments
2811 W Deer Valley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Acclaim
2506 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
The Bungalows on Jomax
27441 N BLACK CANYON HWY
Phoenix, AZ 85085

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity