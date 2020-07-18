4162 E. Wayland Rd.

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

2 STORY HOME IN GREAT LOCATION! EXCELLENT COMMUNITY WITH COMMUNITY POOL! - This 2 story home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Excellent location with easy access to I-10, Sky Harbor Airport, Arizona Mills and the Raven Golf Club! Living room is comfortable and cozy with a charming picture window and fireplace, and vaulted ceilings give the home a very open feel. Master split floorplan with master bedroom with full bathroom upstairs and 2 additional bedrooms and 1 bathroom downstairs. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Very nice front loading washer and dryer included. Well kept community with access to community pool.



FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT: www.EandGRealEstate.com



Rent - $1495 + 3.3% tax and tenant care fee

Security Deposit - $1495

Application Fee - $50/Adult

Admin Fee - $150

Pet Fee - $250 (Lessor approval)



Call listing agent for a tour today!b



ADRIAN KURZMAN

602-619-0672

E & G Real Estate Services

adrian@eandgrealestate.com



(RLNE4641257)