4162 E. Wayland Rd.

Amenities
2 STORY HOME IN GREAT LOCATION! EXCELLENT COMMUNITY WITH COMMUNITY POOL! - This 2 story home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Excellent location with easy access to I-10, Sky Harbor Airport, Arizona Mills and the Raven Golf Club! Living room is comfortable and cozy with a charming picture window and fireplace, and vaulted ceilings give the home a very open feel. Master split floorplan with master bedroom with full bathroom upstairs and 2 additional bedrooms and 1 bathroom downstairs. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Very nice front loading washer and dryer included. Well kept community with access to community pool.
FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT: www.EandGRealEstate.com
Rent - $1495 + 3.3% tax and tenant care fee
Security Deposit - $1495
Application Fee - $50/Adult
Admin Fee - $150
Pet Fee - $250 (Lessor approval)
Call listing agent for a tour today!b
ADRIAN KURZMAN
602-619-0672
E & G Real Estate Services
adrian@eandgrealestate.com
(RLNE4641257)