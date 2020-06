Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

This is a phenomenal rental opportunity in the highly coveted gated Arcadia Estates! The design is perfect and with 5 bedrooms, 4 baths and more than 4,200 squarefeet, it's not only beautiful, but it spacious as well! Fantastic island kitchen, big great room and dining room, and a terrific yard with a fenced pool and gorgeous mountain views. This is truly a perfect rental and a rare find!