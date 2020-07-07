All apartments in Phoenix
4149 West Shangri La Road
4149 West Shangri La Road

4149 West Shangri La Road · No Longer Available
Location

4149 West Shangri La Road, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Fairwood

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
putting green
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 2,211 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in pool and putting green. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4149 West Shangri La Road have any available units?
4149 West Shangri La Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4149 West Shangri La Road have?
Some of 4149 West Shangri La Road's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4149 West Shangri La Road currently offering any rent specials?
4149 West Shangri La Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4149 West Shangri La Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4149 West Shangri La Road is pet friendly.
Does 4149 West Shangri La Road offer parking?
Yes, 4149 West Shangri La Road offers parking.
Does 4149 West Shangri La Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4149 West Shangri La Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4149 West Shangri La Road have a pool?
Yes, 4149 West Shangri La Road has a pool.
Does 4149 West Shangri La Road have accessible units?
No, 4149 West Shangri La Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4149 West Shangri La Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4149 West Shangri La Road does not have units with dishwashers.

