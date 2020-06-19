All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4144 East Almeria Road

4144 East Almeria Road · No Longer Available
Location

4144 East Almeria Road, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move-in by October 15th and receive December Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. November 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,600 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features hardwood and tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless stee; appliances, and dining area. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4144 East Almeria Road have any available units?
4144 East Almeria Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4144 East Almeria Road have?
Some of 4144 East Almeria Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4144 East Almeria Road currently offering any rent specials?
4144 East Almeria Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4144 East Almeria Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4144 East Almeria Road is pet friendly.
Does 4144 East Almeria Road offer parking?
No, 4144 East Almeria Road does not offer parking.
Does 4144 East Almeria Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4144 East Almeria Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4144 East Almeria Road have a pool?
No, 4144 East Almeria Road does not have a pool.
Does 4144 East Almeria Road have accessible units?
No, 4144 East Almeria Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4144 East Almeria Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4144 East Almeria Road does not have units with dishwashers.
