4141 West El Camino Drive
Last updated March 31 2020 at 8:39 PM

4141 West El Camino Drive

4141 West El Camino Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4141 West El Camino Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Stardust Skies

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
A charming 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with tile floors! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space with a kitchen island! Swimming Pool in the backyard with a covered patio and much more! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4141 West El Camino Drive have any available units?
4141 West El Camino Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4141 West El Camino Drive have?
Some of 4141 West El Camino Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4141 West El Camino Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4141 West El Camino Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4141 West El Camino Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4141 West El Camino Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4141 West El Camino Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4141 West El Camino Drive offers parking.
Does 4141 West El Camino Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4141 West El Camino Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4141 West El Camino Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4141 West El Camino Drive has a pool.
Does 4141 West El Camino Drive have accessible units?
No, 4141 West El Camino Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4141 West El Camino Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4141 West El Camino Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

