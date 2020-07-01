4141 West El Camino Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

A charming 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with tile floors! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space with a kitchen island! Swimming Pool in the backyard with a covered patio and much more! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.